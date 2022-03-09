NEW LONDON, Conn. (WNTH) — The first phase of construction for the National Coast Guard Museum could begin this summer at New London’s City Pier.

City officials said this week it received some encouraging news about that project. This comes after years of development and concerns about fundraising efforts not happening quickly enough.

This week, West Pulver, a retired captain and the president of the National Coast Guard Museum Association, told the city council that $81 million of the $150 million fundraising goal has been achieved.

Pulver also said construction for the museum could begin at City Pier as early as July with some demolition work, which would have to happen before the museum is built.

In addition to that, Sen. Chris Murphy announced $50 million for the museum would be included in the Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

“If the appropriation gets signed, we go to construction this summer,” Pulver said.

“This will put us on the map as having a major tourist attraction right here in downtown New London,” New London Mayor Michael Passero (D) said.

This project would also include a $20 million raised pedestrian walkway that would go right over Water Street, connecting the Water Street garage to the museum. There would also be touchdown towers, which would give people access to both sides of the railroad tracks and ferries.

Watch News 8 starting at 5:30 for the latest developments on this project.