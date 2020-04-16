National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Several Connecticut National Guardsmen and women are on a new mission. They are tasked with distributing much-needed PPEs.

“Things like gowns, gloves, masks,” said Capt. David Pytlik, the State Public Affairs Officer.

The protective gear will go to healthcare workers and their patients.

“They’re going to different local health departments who will distribute them to long term care facilities, in home care providers, different groups that need those supplies and are consuming them quickly,” said Capt. Pytlik. “So our goal is to try to resupply them on a fairly regular basis.”

Mohegan Sun’s Expo Center is one of five distribution sites strategically placed around the state to get the protective gear where it’s needed. Some of it is provided by the federal government while other items were bought by the state or donated.

“This is one of the easier missions,” said Capt. Pytlik. “It’s something we’re very happy to do. We see the importance of it. We know everybody is clambering for this stuff.”

Agencies who need PPE’s can contact the state’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to get on the list.

Mohegan Sun’s distribution site is in Region 4 so pick up of the PPEs there will happen every Thursday.

In a statement, James Gessner Jr. the Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe says of the delivery, “The Mohegan Tribal Council is committed to being good neighbors and good partners to the State of Connecticut. The tribe also believes through communication and cooperation, we can all move forward together.”