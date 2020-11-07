Navy awards electric boat $9.5M to build Columbia submarines

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Groton-based General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded $9.5 billion by the United States Navy to produce the largest class of submarines ever.

In preparing for the construction of the “Columbia” class submarines, the company said it had to hire and train thousands of tradespeople while modernizing their facilities.

According to reports, electric boat will invest $1.8 billion in expanding its shipbuilding capacity in Connecticut and it’s shipyard in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

The new class of submarines will be the largest ever built by the U.S. — 560 feet long with a displacement of nearly 21,000 tons.

“Columbia is the Navy’s top, strategic priority, and the 17,000 shipbuilders of electric boat move forward with that in mind and will continue to drive toward delivery of the most capable, highest quality lead ship in our company’s history,” said electric boat’s Kevin Graney.

“This work is gonna continue,” added Representative Joe Courtney. “It is gonna mean tremendous economic opportunity for young people in this region as well as small firms that’ll be part of the supply chain that make this incredible technological marvel come together.”

Right now, electric boat has about 17,000 employees and expects to add about 1,000 more by 2030.

A statement from Governor Ned Lamont reads in part:

“This shows, once again, that Connecticut’s workforce is the best in the world, and I’m glad to see the Navy knows that the best decision is to keep building submarines in Connecticut for years to come.”

Construction of four of the six of the models will take place at the company’s Rhode Island facility. Then, they will be transported by barge to the new 200,000 square-foot facility in Groton for final test and assembly.