Navy christens 2nd submarine in honor of Admiral Rickover

Sarah Greenert McNichol, daughter of ship sponsor Darleen Greenert, obscured, celebrates after smashing the bottle of champagne to christen the Virginia-class attack submarine Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) as General Dynamics Electric Boat President Kevin Graney, front right, and Adm. James F. Caldwell, Jr., applaud Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., The Rickover, named for the “father of the nuclear navy”, is the 22nd vessel in the Virginia-class. The Rickover will be commissioned into service in 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has christened one of its newest Virginia-class attack submarines, the future USS Hyman G. Rickover, in honor of the “Father of the Nuclear Navy.”

Saturday’s ceremony marked the first submarine christening at the General Dynamics-Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s also the second submarine to be named after Rickover, the late four-star Navy admiral who served 63 years in the Navy on active duty.

Undersecretary of the Navy James F. Geurts said construction of the submarine during the pandemic has been a testament to the dedication of America’s shipbuilders and sailors.