Navy looking to test drinking water wells around Groton SUBASE for PFAS

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Navy is doing free testing of private drinking wells in designated areas near the Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE).

The tests will determine if certain chemicals (PFAS) the Navy uses at SUBASE have migrated through groundwater into the privates drinking wells at greater levels than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows.

In May 2016, the EPA issued lifetime health advisory levels for two chemicals: perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

“The U.S. EPA’s health advisory level for lifetime exposure is 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOS and 70 ppt for PFOA,” a news release stated. “When both PFOS and PFOA are found in drinking water, the combined concentrations should not exceed 70 ppt.”

PFOS and PFOA — which are collectively referred to as PFAS — are man-made chemicals persistent in the environment.

They have been used since the 1950s in products to resist heat, stains, grease, and water. It has been found in products like non-stick cookware, food packaging such as microwaveable popcorn bags, and water-resistant textiles, and sprays used to treat carpets and fabrics.

Those who wish to have their water tested should contact (860) 694-5980 or send an email to chris.zendan@navy.mil.

More information about PFAS and the testing can be found online.