 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Navy tech sentenced to prison for abusing teen at sub base

New London

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Chazzman Chung Groton sexual assault.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 29-year old Naval technician was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison for sexually abusing a teenager at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton.  

Chazzman Chung, of Groton, pleaded guilty in February to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said Chung met the then 13-year-old boy using the Grindr dating app and sexually abused him in the barracks at the submarine base in December 2018.

Prosecutors say the victim’s Grindr profile indicated that he was 18 years old, but he told Chung that he was 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London Police believe two men shot in large group outing were intended targets of violence

News /

Drive-thru Relay for Life held at Dodd Stadium

News /

Tourism group pushing to bring guests back to eastern CT

News /

Shark caught off Fishers Island weighs in at 355 lbs. on Waterford dock

News /

Foxwoods announces first employee to test positive for COVID-19

News /

Groton deals with high costs of plan to reopen schools safely

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss