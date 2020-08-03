Navy tech sentenced to prison for abusing teen at sub base

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 29-year old Naval technician was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison for sexually abusing a teenager at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Chazzman Chung, of Groton, pleaded guilty in February to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said Chung met the then 13-year-old boy using the Grindr dating app and sexually abused him in the barracks at the submarine base in December 2018.

Prosecutors say the victim’s Grindr profile indicated that he was 18 years old, but he told Chung that he was 14.