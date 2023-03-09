NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus is in “secure mode” due to police activity in the area Thursday afternoon.

A New London Public Schools spokesperson told News 8 that the campus on Chester Street is under “secure mode” protocol, meaning no one can come in or out.

The campus is home to STEM and International Education students in grades 9-12 and Visual & Performing Arts students in grades 6-12.

The police activity began just after noon Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.