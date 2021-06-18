New beluga whales brought to Mystic Aquarium

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An exciting moment at Mystic Aquarium, when five new beluga whales recently imported from Canada were successfully united with three other beluga residents.

It’s been a month-long acclimation process, but today, the dividing gates were lifted, allowing all eight belugas to swim together in the main area of the 750-thousand gallon arctic coast habitat!

You could name one of these new beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium, as well.

Mystic is planning to auction off the chance to name three of the five whales to raise money for their care and to offset the cost of transporting them from Canada.

Mystic has partnered with a New York-based auction house to hold the fundraising auction on August 19 at the aquarium.

The hope is to raise 4-million dollars at the auction, which will also include donated art, and some unique experiences like educational dive trips.

