NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New Canaan are again warning pet owners to supervise their dogs after another coyote attack Sunday.

Police say a coyote grabbed a small dog on Shady Knoll Lane Sunday evening. The owner was able to scare the coyote and it dropped the dog.

The dog was bitten on the neck and ear. This is the third reported coyote attack in the area over the past month.