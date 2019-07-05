New court papers detail case against New London school employee

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New court papers are bringing new information to light in the arrest of Corriche Gaskin described in the arrest warrants as “… approximately 6’4″ tall and weighing approximately 300 pounds.”

The New London school employee is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with two students at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School where he worked as a climate specialist.

“I think it’s bad. I think he should be in jail for a long time,” said Shannon Gadwaw, a mother of two young children.

The arrest warrants say “Victim #1 was approximately 13 years old… “

and that “… these encounters would occur at Gaskin’s residence when his wife was not home…. “

They also reportedly took place at the school.

“When you send your kids to school you’re hoping that they’re protected and then when you find out there’s monsters in there what do you do?” said parent Betty Thomas whose children when to Bennie Dover years ago.

Police say Victim #2 who was in the eighth grade says she had one sexual encounter which Gaskin reportedly videotaped after “… she had been called to Gaskin’s office for ‘no apparent reason’…” according to court papers.

The warrants were expected to be released in August but in a surprise move last week it was determined that today the paperwork would be unsealed. There are five search and seizure warrants and two arrest warrants.

Victim #1 also claims Gaskin forced himself on her twice. Court papers say

“Gaskin told her to lift up her shirt. The victim told Gaskin, ‘no’. Gaskin then pushed Victim #1 onto his desk and pulled down her pants and underwear.”

A look at her Snapchat group text chat revealed this message:

“Now I guess more girls came out about the whole corriche thing and my mom is pissed…”

Police also found internet searches while examining Gaskin’s electronic equipment.

They include “can police retrieve snaps once removed?”; “does law enforcement have access to your Snapchat photos?”

Gaskin remains behind bars held on more than $500,000 bond.

“We got to make sure our children are safe and keep him in there keep him away,” said Thomas. “Screen for other people in the school just to make sure.”

Gaskin is due back in court August 1st for a pretrial hearing.

