WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new COVID recovery facility is opening in Waterford. The facility at the Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehab Center will serve all of southeastern Connecticut.

The 30-bed facility will take COVID positive patients from hospitals who no longer need hospital care but need nursing level convalescent care. It will also take COVID-positive patients from other nursing homes.

Right now, there are five COVID recovery centers in the state.