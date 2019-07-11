1  of  3
New London 2019 Sailfest kicks off on Friday

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are getting ready for the popular Sailfest in New London!

Dive team members will be conducting underwater sweeps of the city pier, customs pier, and Fort Trumbull piers.

They’ll be using sonar equipment and divers to identify any dangerous devices. Sailfest kicks off Friday.

