NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London banded together this year after a person shot fireworks into kennels on Independence Day.

“These cameras help us feel more secure and make sure the animals are safe when nobody’s here with them,” said Robert Yuchniuk, a Waterford-East Lyme animal control officer. “If anything happens, we’ll be able to see it happening in live time and then we’ll be able to come in and review the video.”

The effort to add the cameras was spearheaded by the Waterford Lions Club, which raised more than $11,000 to buy two cameras.

Inside the building is a control panel, which will feed the video to police to view in real time.

The Independence Day incident, Yuchniuk said, made a stressful day even worse for the animals.

“I think they were traumatized,” he said. “They have no idea what’s going on, and all the loud noises and flashes and bangs.”

Burnt grass could be seen outside the New London shelter, which also serves Waterford and East Lyme. The shelter, which sits near the back of bates Woods Park, is not easily visible from the road, which Yuchniuk said could make the animals more vulernable.

