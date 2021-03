Conn. (WTNH) — Do you have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine but no way to get there? You might be in luck.

The Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT), Uncas Health District, and Ledge Light Health District are working together to help community members in the New London area get vaccinated.

SEAT is offering free bus passes for people with transportation challenges starting Monday.

For more info on where you can get a pass: https://www.southeastareatransitdistrict.com/