NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Board of Education is set to meet tonight to make another attempt at voting on the superintendent’s school reopening plan.

As of right now, that plan calls for a hybrid learning model, mixing in-person and online classes for the first seven weeks of school through at least October 30.

It also calls for parents that want to enroll their children in a distance learning program only.