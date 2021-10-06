New London chief of police put on administrative leave pending internal investigation

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New London police cruiser generic

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s chief of police was put on administrative leave Wednesday.

Mayor Michael Passero put Chief Brian Wright on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation regarding a complaint received Wednesday.

While Chief Wright is on leave for the investigation, retired Deputy Chief of Hartford Police Department Neville Brooks will act as interim superintendent of police for the City of New London Police Department.

Mayor Passero said in a statement he remains confident in Chief Wright’s leadership.

An outside legal investigator is conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Essex installing ‘Knox boxes’ on buildings to help in response to fires

News /

Waterford PD investigate profanities spray-painted onto cars

News /

Fox tests positive for rabies in New London

News /

Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook

News /

CT DPH: Mosquitoes in Voluntown test positive for EEE

News /

Calls about child marijuana exposure rise, expected to increase further once recreational pot is sold in CT

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss