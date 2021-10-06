New London chief of police put on administrative leave pending internal investigation

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s chief of police was put on administrative leave Wednesday.

Mayor Michael Passero put Chief Brian Wright on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation regarding a complaint received Wednesday.

While Chief Wright is on leave for the investigation, retired Deputy Chief of Hartford Police Department Neville Brooks will act as interim superintendent of police for the City of New London Police Department.

Mayor Passero said in a statement he remains confident in Chief Wright’s leadership.

An outside legal investigator is conducting the investigation.