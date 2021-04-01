New London church to hold drive-in Easter service at Ocean Beach Park

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, at Ocean Beach Park, a local church will be holding Easter Sunday services.

The Calvary Chapel first held these services drive-in style at the beginning of the pandemic and didn’t think it would be doing it again but it certainly is.

How this works is that they have these tractor trailer beds set up along the side of the parking lot and that is where the band will be and the pastor, as well as some city officials who may be addressing the crowd.

Everyone stays in their cars and they park one space apart. So they’re not near each other and the service is broadcast through radio stations that that they can listen to in their cars.

“The people who attend have been loving it. Only came one time right but they loved it and we interact with people. People beep their horns. They do their windshield wipers,” said Pastor Joe Paskewich, Calvary Chapel.

There will be two Easter Services Sunday morning. One at 9 and one at 11. The pastor says if they’re anything like last year they will both be very joyous occasions.