New London City Council votes to permanently remove Christopher Columbus statue

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the New London City Council voted to permanently remove a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown.

The vote was 7-0.

Nearly 60 people spoke and wrote comments weighing in on what they would like to see happen during the virtual meeting.

“Christopher Columbus spent much of his life committing genocide against and enslaving people to celebrate him is to celebrate white supremacy,” said Glenn Holmes, New London resident. “Removing the statue sends a message that the city of New London does not believe in white supremacy.”

“The removal of the statue is difficult for the Italian American community to not take it as a personal attack on our ancestors who have worked so hard to assimilate to for a life for themselves and their families in the United States,” argued Dan Onofrio, Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

The statue, which stood in downtown New London for more than 90 years, was taken down on Sunday.

“I made an executive decision to remove the statue because it had just become a lighting rod for civil discontent,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

It was first vandalized during a Black Lives Matter rally a week ago and then a few times after that.

The statue was given to the city in 1928 as a gift from Italian immigrants to thank New London for making them feel welcome. In more recent years, it was learned how Columbus enslaved indigenous people during his travels to the new world.

“I think it’s the right thing,” New London resident Dawn Strickland told News 8. “I just feel bad for the Italians for the purpose why the statue was given to the city in the first place.”

It is unclear what will happen to the statue; however, it has been suggested that it should be sent to a local museum.