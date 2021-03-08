Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4-year-old allegedly slain at the hands of his mother in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in honor of a 4-year-old boy who died over the weekend. Police say the suspect in custody is the boy’s mother.

Balloons, flowers, and teddy bears remain at the memorial under a tree on Nautilus Drive in New London, a tragic reminder of the young life cut short.

Neighbors, family, and friends were emotional at the vigil and left with very few answers as to why this could happen to the little boy identified by family and friends as David.

RELATED: New London woman charged with murder after telling police she strangled her 4-year-old son appears in court

The tragedy unfolded Sunday morning just before 6:30 a.m. when officers responded to a call for a woman damaging a car with a bat outside of an apartment complex on Nautilus Drive.

Police say when they approached the suspect – later identified as 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto – she indicated that she had harmed her son.

Officers acted quickly and made their way to her apartment where they located the lifeless boy. Officers performed CPR and the child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. News 8 has learned that the boy was strangled to death.

Family and friends are heartbroken over what they say was avoidable.

Jennifer Ostby, a family friend said, “I think we all wish that we could’ve seen something more. I know her mother feels guilt and wishes she would have picked up David for the night like she usually did…You never think this will happen ever.”

Farrauto faces a number of charges, including murder and risk of injury to a minor. She is being held on $2-million bond and has been placed on suicide watch.

Stay with News 8 on-air and online as we continue to monitor this devastating story.