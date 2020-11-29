New London community reacts to death of former Zappos CEO following house fire in their neighborhood

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London community is saddened Sunday by the news that the former CEO of Zappos passed away following a fire at a home in their neighborhood.

Tony Hsieh passed away Friday at 46-years-old as a result of injuries sustained in an early morning fire on Nov. 18 at a home at 500 Pequot Ave. in New London, according to the Associated Press.

New London Fire Dept. tweeted the day of the fire that it involved “reported people trapped.”

Fire Chief Thomas Curcio told News 8 they forced entry into the home, found the victim, and began CPR before transporting him to the hospital. He was later flown to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

We spoke with New London’s fire chief Sunday who said they were called to the home on Pequot Ave. in the early hours of Nov. 18

People we spoke with in the neighborhood Sunday say they’re saddened by the news and expressed their condolences to the family.

One woman who did not want to go on camera said, “We saw the fire trucks but didn’t get a sense of where the fire was except it was across the street. There were a lot of trucks and what not…I’m real sorry that this happened.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We are expecting to learn more Monday from New London fire officials.

Hsieh was remembered as a visionary and an incredible human being.