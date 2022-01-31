New London County still digging out after blizzard

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There are a lot of challenges when a lot of snow falls in Stonington because the streets are so narrow so they can’t just push the snow aside.

Crews have to try to remove it, and if they can’t, and it piles up, they have to take other action as well. On Water Street, crews pushed the snow from the sidewalk into the middle of the street, then took that snow and hauled it away.

They have to put it into a dump truck, which is then bringing it down to Stonington Point. Hauling snow away is also something they’re doing in Groton and Norwich because there’s just so much of it.

In Groton, they are also clearing the sidewalks. The city is using snow blowers and plows to do that job.

Residents are also supposed to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes, but that’s now always happening, which makes it a challenge for those going for a walk.

“It’s very rarely that all of them are shoveled,” Jen Wessell of Ledyard said. “You’ll get like every third house or so, and then what do you have to do? Walk in the street.”

In the Borough, they have a two-person maintenance crew who can usually take care of the snow during a regular storm, but with this one, they had to call in extra help.

