NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hospitals are often the place for significant life events like the birth of a child, but for one couple, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital was a place for that and then some.

Jason Barnwell and Grier Stanley, both of New London, had planned to get married in late April, but their daughter Drue arrived early, weighing about two pounds.

After spending much time in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the couple decided they would tie the knot there Wednesday in a surprise ceremony that not even family or friends knew about. The nurses and NICU director served as witnesses.

“The NICU crew is just amazing,” Stanley said. “They made a backdrop. They played music. There were flower pedals.”

“Without you guys, she [Drue] wouldn’t be here, so thank you,” Barnwell said.

The couple hopes to leave the hospital with Drue within the next week, so they will have a birth certificate and marriage certificate dated before they head home as a family.

Turn to News 8 at 5 to hear from the couple.