NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A favorite annual tradition is coming back to New London next week.

The New London Fall Food Stroll will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At the event, attendees can try bite-sized samples of food dishes and drink samples from local establishments.

Attendees can also check out more than 20 restaurants, local shops, art displays that will be showing off for the occasion.

The event will run rain or shine.

You can purchase tickets for the event by clicking here.