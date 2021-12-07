New London father pens children’s book inspired by son about diversity, kindness

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — As an adult, you might not think you’ll learn something from young children. Think again.

A local man took a cue from his son who at the time was just 4 years old.

Rod Cornish is the owner of Hot Rod Cafe in New London. One day, he and his son Roen were heading back to Connecticut from New York.

“We were returning from a modeling gig and he just… it seemed like for the first time he realized there were differences. He looked up at me, he said ‘daddy, your skin is darker and mine is lighter,'” Cornish said. “My mind is racing, I’m trying to think of the right thing to say, how to explain this. I wasn’t expecting to have the race talk at 4 years old. Before I could even think of anything, he just looked at me. He goes, ‘it’s ok, we’re all just the same.'”

It struck a chord. Cornish knew he had to do something, so he wrote a book.

The book, titled “We’re Really All Just The Same,” is currently the #1 rated new release in children’s prejudice and racism books on Amazon.

It is about diversity and kindness. Cornish was so inspired that he began writing it on the way home that very day.

“I actually took out my phone while he was asleep on the way home, on the train I wrote… it’s basically more like a 16-verse poem. I put it in my phone. I forgot about it to be quite honest.”

Cornish spoke with local authors and a local publisher. His niece Autumn Wilson took care of the illustrations.

The book has taken off. In addition to Amazon, it is available at local outlets like A Purple Squirrel in Stonington and The Annex in New London.

The bottom line, Cornish said, is that he ended up learning a valuable lesson from a 4-year-old.