NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London officials are warning residents to avoid the area of Fuller and Colman Street.

Around 10:05 a.m., New London firefighters posted information about an ongoing fire. The notice alerted residents of a fire involving two structures.

The New London Police Department has now notified people to stay clear of the area, as there are multiple departments responding. The large response has created traffic congestion.

Traffic is completely closed on Coleman Street between Jefferson Avenue and Walden Street.

