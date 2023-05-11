NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews rescued a person whose car was stuck down an embankment early Thursday morning in New London.

According to the New London Fire Department, a car was found unstable down in an embankment with the driver still inside the car. Assistance was needed to stabilize the car, and a grip hoist was utilized to hold it into place.

Photo courtesy New London Fire Department

Fire officials were able to remove the driver from the car via a stokes basket.

Any known injuries of the driver were not immediately available.

News 8 reached out to the New London Fire Department for further information.