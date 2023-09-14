NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials are investigating a fire at a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning, according to the New London Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in around 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 283 Broad St. Officials say the store was open when the fire sparked but occupants were able to get out safely.

Nwe London Fire Department investigates a fire at a 7-Eleven ( Photo Courtesy: New London Firefighters, IAFF Local 1522)

Crews from Waterford, Groton, the Sub Base and Poquonnock were called to assist with the fire, which was marked under control by 4 a.m.

Officials say there is extensive damage to the store as a result of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

