New London firefighters knock down second-alarm blaze on Montauk Avenue

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The second-alarm fire in a multi-family house on Montauk Avenue in New London is knocked down.

Montauk Avenue has now reopened.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries: a firefighter for a hand injury and a pregnant woman for smoking inhalation concerns but more as a precaution.

The cause is still under investigation. The call initially came in as a stove fire on the third floor at 8:11 Tuesday morning. Everyone made it out on their own before firefighters arrived.