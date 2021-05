NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are at the scene of a second-alarm fire on Rosemary Street in New London Tuesday morning.

The fire is out. There are flames burned on the side of the home, just outside of the first floor windows.

Any reports of injuries or the cause of the fire are not known at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.