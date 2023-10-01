NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled heavy smoke at a New London gas station.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, the New London Fire Department was called to the Bestway Gas Station at 423 Williams St. for a fire that started in the back of the building.

After arriving at the scene, fire personnel saw fire and heavy smoke, said Battalion Chief Mark Waters. Officials then used two hose lines to eliminate the fire, and the scene was contained within 15 minutes.

No one was injured. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.