NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Officer Dave Diogo said the time to replace the police department’s radio equipment is long overdue.

“The radios we have are end-of-life,” he said.

New London has received Congressional approval for $2.218 million to upgrade emergency communications equipment for the city’s first responders.

“The need for this equipment is urgent,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics will be getting new portable radios and car radios, plus an upgrade to computer software, speakers and PA systems at the firehouses and police station.

More than $900,000 is set to pay for equipment for all the base stations, as well as the primary dispatch center — which has three working dispatch consoles.

The fire department has already started getting new radios. Officials said the rest will come a lot more quickly than they would without the federal grant.

“We probably have another 30 portable radios that we have to replace,” New London Fire Chief Tom Curcio said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said approval of the federal money is thanks to the city’s grant writing staff.

“We went to work, we went to battle,” Blumenthal said. “Not just myself, but the entire delegation.”

That equipment, officials said, will make a difference.

“Having new equipment that we know is functioning 100% of the time takes a lot of stress off of us,” Diogo said.

He said there are some buildings in the city with have dead spots, including the police station’s booking area.

“We rely on the dispatchers watching the in-house cameras to just make sure we’re safe when processing a prisoner,” Diogo said.

The upgrades will also allow New London to join the state radio system. Officers currently have to call dispatch, which makes a phone call to the other community in order to relay the message.

“One, two, three minutes is a long time dealing with an emergency,” Diogo said.