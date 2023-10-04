NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first horse case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) in the state.

According to a report, the adult horse was from New London and showed neurological signs of EEE before it was euthanized on Oct. 1.

Officials said diagnostic samples were collected and sent to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory where they confirmed that the horse had EEE. The horse was unvaccinated.

EEE is a viral disease that is spread through mosquito bites. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said they have detected EEE-infested mosquitos in 15 Connecticut towns this year.

Those who are horse owners are reminded and encouraged to implement the following to prevent EEE:

Administering the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.