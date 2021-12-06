New London launches on-demand rideshare service pilot program

NEW LONDON, Conn (WTNH) — Several people line up at the top of the hour to hop on a bus to get to their destination within and outside the city of New London.

A new pilot program called NL SmartRide started Monday, allowing people to call from their homes to get a small, microbus to pick them up from home and bring them to a destination within the city.

It’s an on-demand public transportation service similar to ride-hailing systems like Uber and Lyft. All users need is an app on their phone called Spare Rider, which will allow them to call for the bus and get a ride right to where they want to go within the city of New London.

“If I go shopping, like to go to ShopRite, I take Uber, or I take the bus,” New London Ada Santos of New London said. “It takes like an hour before I get on the bus to get back home, but if I can do that [use SmartRide], I would get home faster. I would love to try that.”

“We wanted to try to develop a public transit system within the city that people would use,” Mayor Michael Passero said.

Local leaders want more people to climb on board who don’t necessarily need public transportation but choose to use it because of this service.

