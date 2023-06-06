NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old from New London turned himself in to police for his role in a West Hartford street takeover, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police.

Freilyn Guzman has been charged with failure to display plates, reckless driving and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

State troopers have investigated an uptick in street takeover events since March. The events, which can draw hundreds of cars, involve shutting down interstates and blocking parking lots. Drivers will conduct stunts, will drift and do burnouts. Other illegal activity like racing and setting off fireworks also commonly occurs.

Guzman’s Infiniti was seen coming “within inches” of spectators when he did doughnuts on May 14 during a West Hartford takeover, according to state police. The license plates were removed for the event and then put back on.

Guzman told police that it was his first time at a takeover, and that he went with a friend, according to police.

On Tuesday, state police also announced that a juvenile was charged with multiple crimes in connection to a street takeover in Tolland.