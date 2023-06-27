GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London man was charged on Tuesday in connection to a shooting outside the Midnight Hookah Lounge in Groton last month, according to police.

During the early morning hours of May 7, Groton police officers were on patrol near Pleasant Valley Road South when they heard gunfire coming from the Midnight Hookah Lounge.

After arriving on the scene, officers witnessed several customers fleeing to their cars and leaving the establishment. Police immediately began searching for victims and suspects, but none were located in the immediate area.

Officers established a crime scene and began an investigation into the shots fired incident. Police learned a fight had broken out inside the Midnight Hookah Lounge and continued outside to the parking lot.

The initial police investigation revealed that multiple people had exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the business and had discharged two dozen rounds.

Groton police identified multiple suspects involved in the shooting. On Tuesday, officers issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy Dixon, 33, of New London. Dixon was located on Route 12 in Groton and arrested by Groton police with assistance from state police.

Mugshot of Jeremy Dixon (SOURCE: Groton Police Department)

Dixon was charged with first-degree criminal assault, firearm discharge, illegal firearm discharge, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects involved in the shooting and anyone who witnessed the shooting.