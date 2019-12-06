New London man charged with kidnapping, assault following police chase

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A New London man was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after a police chase on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that just before 3 p.m., officers were engaged in a pursuit with 32-year-old Derek Lopez during an attempt by police to arrest him on an active warrant.

The police chase, which began in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Broad Street, ended in the area of West High Street and Redden Avenue with no injuries and Lopez in custody.

Lopez was charged with assault, kidnapping, accessory to aggravated sexual assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $750,000 bond.

Police have not released any further details regarding the charges Lopez faces.