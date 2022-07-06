Mugshot of Daniel Hunt (Image courtesy of the New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New London man for various weapons violations on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Vice and intelligence investigators from the Quality-of-Life Division who work to address illicit activity and recent violent crimes in New London arrested Daniel Hunt, 34, on multiple criminal firearms charges, according to police.

Mugshot of Daniel Hunt.

Hunt was charged with the following offenses: Criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and altering or removing an identification mark on a firearm.

The gun and ammunition taken as evidence from the scene (IMAGE: NLPD)

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted through the new London Tips 411 system.