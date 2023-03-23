NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-year-old New London is facing a slew of abuse charges after a child was hospitalized for injuries and malnourishment, according to New London Police.

Michael Gregory was found on Thursday in East Lyme and arrested without incident, according to police. He is accused of attacking a child in late January. The child had to be hospitalized afterward, according to police.

The child was “living in squalor, inhume conditions and the subject of abuse for a duration of time,” according to an announcement from police.

Gregory has been charged with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restrain and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $750,000 cash surety bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 447-1481 or anonymously via the New London Tips 411 system.