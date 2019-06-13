New London man sentenced for gun trafficking

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - A New London man will spend nearly four years behind bars after being convicted of gun trafficking.

32-year-old Quaddell Daniels has been sentenced to 46 months for buying seven guns in Georgia pawn shop to sell in Connecticut.

Police recovered three of them and are still looking for the other four.

