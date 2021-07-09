New London, Middlesex shorelines bracing for Tropical Storm Elsa

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The whole state is under a flash flood warning, and there are concerns about coastal flooding along Connecticut’s shoreline towns.

The southeastern part of the state is expected to be hit the hardest by Tropical Storm Elsa’s rain and gusty winds, hitting Connecticut early Friday morning.

Preparations started days ago, with marinas informing boat and watercraft owners to double up their lines, add extra fenders, and make sure their bilge pumps work.

Crews were seen in the Groton area cleaning up debris from the past few thunderstorms, in preparation for today’s rain and winds. Gusts in the area could reach as high as 50 MPH, and the area could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

Roads in the area are expected to flood near the Mystic River, especially when the Sound reaches high tide from 10 a.m. to noon.