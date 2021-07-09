New London, Middlesex shorelines bracing for Tropical Storm Elsa

New London

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The whole state is under a flash flood warning, and there are concerns about coastal flooding along Connecticut’s shoreline towns.

The southeastern part of the state is expected to be hit the hardest by Tropical Storm Elsa’s rain and gusty winds, hitting Connecticut early Friday morning.

Preparations started days ago, with marinas informing boat and watercraft owners to double up their lines, add extra fenders, and make sure their bilge pumps work.

Crews were seen in the Groton area cleaning up debris from the past few thunderstorms, in preparation for today’s rain and winds. Gusts in the area could reach as high as 50 MPH, and the area could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

Roads in the area are expected to flood near the Mystic River, especially when the Sound reaches high tide from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shoreline towns are preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

News /

Norwich to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots to areas without good internet access

News /

Teen killed in rollover crash on I-95 South in East Lyme

News /

Man charged with driving under the influence during three car motor vehicle accident in New London

News /

Mystic Aquarium offering new sea lion show

News /

New London unique pier restaurant made of shipping containers opens for the season

News /
More New London

SWAT scene resolved and cleared after two men threaten to burn down Middletown condo

News /

Five rescued after boat sinks during fishing trip on Long Island Sound

News /

State Police investigate crash that killed 18-year-old, injured two others on Route 9

News /

Five adults, two children displaced after Middletown structure fire

News /

Phil Mickelson commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss