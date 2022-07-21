NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Court documents reveal a New London man accused of killing his wife was the result of domestic violence.

Firefighters were called to Sherman Street around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a fire. They found 23-year-old George Dodson in the backyard with a self-inflicted cut on his neck. His wife was found in the living room and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters found his 13-month-old son in a crib on the second floor.

Court papers say Dodson told police he killed his wife using a hammer and knife. When officers asked Dodson why he did it, he said, “Jealousy, we opened up our relationship and she found another man she loved more and I could not stand the thought of it so I killed her.”

Meghan Scanlon, head of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says extreme jealousy is one of the warning signs of domestic abuse “and the individual will often act out in terms of reasserting their power over that other individual.”

According to court papers, Dodson didn’t directly harm his son, but he told police that he set multiple fires in his home in an attempt to kill him. Dodson has no criminal record and has been in the navy for 5 years.

Scanlon says 1 in 4 women are victims of domestic abuse. While this case seems extreme, Scanlon says it could happen to anyone.

“A lot of times victims will say ‘he will never kill me, he will never harm me physically.’ and more often than not, it does escalate and lead to that,” she said. “You’re not alone, there are resources out there.”

If you feel you are unsafe in a relationship, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is available 24/7 by text or phone call at (888) 774-2900.