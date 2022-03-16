GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) and its Naval Security Force is set to complete training and drills on the waterfront this week, affecting traffic and closing roads in Groton.

Some of the events may impact traffic and base access as gates or roads on the base may be closed, the SUBASE public affairs officer said.

The drills will be taking place from Wednesday, March 16 to Thursday, March 17.

Additionally, the public should be warned that drills will involve live automatic firing with blanks, scheduled to occur between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Neighbors or base personnel who hear gunfire or something of concern outside of this time frame are urged to reach out to the proper authorities.

These drills, which are meant to improve the base’s readiness in response to threats, will involve SUBASE Security force mobile units, boats, simulated role players, aggressor boats, submarines, and waterfront facilities.

The public affairs officer said the base has been communicating with local officials and emergency managers to keep the community “situationally aware” of the drills, and noted that a large team of training and safety observers will be present to ensure strict safety parameters.