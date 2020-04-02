New London opens isolation center for coronavirus patients who don’t have safe place to go

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of New London‘s new isolation center now has its first patient.

It was opened earlier this week for Covid-19 patients or people who are presumed to have the virus and don’t have a safe place to self isolate.

This was opened in cooperation between the city and the Homeless Hospitality Center in New London. It has 15 beds and a nurse on staff along with other staff members who are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

“What we’re looking at our site on Viets Street are people who would literally go back to a crowded shelter or would be at risk and outside,” said Cathy Zall, New London Homeless Hospitality Center.

Once a person is put into this isolation center he or she is isolated from everyone in the building except for the nurse. Only that nurse can go into the room.

If the person wants anything he or she actually has to use a cell phone to the reception desk.