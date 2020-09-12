New London PD: 1 injured in shooting near convenience store on Ocean Avenue

New London

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
New London Police Dept 1_230059

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 4 a.m., officers responded to the H&T Mini Mart on Ocean Avenue.

A gunshot victim was sent to L+M Hospital, police said.

When police went to the hospital to speak with the victim, they noticed he appeared to have sustained two gunshot wounds to his upper arm area. The injuries do not appear life-threatening, police said.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call New London Police at 860-447-1481.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

