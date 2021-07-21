New London PD: $4K in damages from vandalism, larceny at Ocean Beach Park

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating after $4,000 of damage was done at the Ocean Beach Park.

Police were told the damage happened overnight Sunday. Police investigated Monday afternoon, finding a section of pipe damaged near the pool and waterslides. There was also damage to a fence near the pool, and two signs were stolen.

Ocean Beach Park Management told police that the vandalism and larceny resulted in $4,000 worth of damage.

This remains an active investigation.

This comes as Ocean Beach Park announced Tuesday evening that there will be no swimming allowed in the ocean Wednesday and at least part of Thursday due to high bacteria levels. Ocean Beach Park said the pool and spray park should be open if the weather permits.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New London police at 860-447-1481.

