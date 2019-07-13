New London Police investigate shooting, one injured, looking to question suspect

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London police are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday.

Police said at around 11:34 a.m., they responded to a report of someone shot on Walden Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they found a semiconscious gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The male victim was transported to L+M Hospital for medical care. His injuries are serious.

Upon investigation, police found information on the suspect. The incident does not appear to be a random act.

New London police are looking to question Christopher Whitley, 32, on the incident.

Christopher Whitley, 32 (Photo: New London Police)

Police report Whitley has an active narcotics warrant on him that’s not associated to this shooting.

Police advise that Whitley is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London police at (860)-447-5269.