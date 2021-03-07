New London PD investigating death of child after mother accused of damaging car with bat, told officers she ‘hurt her son’

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating the death of a child in the area of Nautilus Drive Sunday.

Police received a call for a disturbance in the parking lot of 242 Nautilus Drive at about 6:27 a.m. Police say the report was of a woman damaging a vehicle with a bat.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the vehicle owner. The reported female suspect had fled before police arrived, but returned to the scene after police arrived to speak with officers.

Police say the reported female suspect told them she had “hurt her son.” Immediately police went to the apartment to conduct a well-being check. They found the child unconscious and unresponsive. Officers administered CPR. The child was transported to Laurence and Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The New London Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit-Eastern District, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified and responded to the scene(s) as well.

News 8 has a crew on scene.

At this time there are no threats to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as they come into the newsroom.