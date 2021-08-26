New London PD: Man seriously injured following stabbing on Vauxhall Street

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured following a stabbing in New London Thursday morning.

At 10:23 a.m., the New London Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an active disturbance at a residence on Vauxhall Street. New London Police officers responded and upon arrival, determined a male victim had been stabbed and sustained a serious, potentially life-threatening injury.

Police said the victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim is reported to be in stable condition at this time, according to police.

The Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division are actively investigating the incident at this time. Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).