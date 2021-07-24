New London PD: Woman shot on Montauk Avenue Saturday morning

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting on Montauk Avenue Saturday morning.

New London Police received a call reporting a gunshot victim around the area of Montauk Avenue in New London. When arriving on the scene, a female victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment. Her status is unknown at this time.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, according to New London officials.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.