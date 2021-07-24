New London PD: Woman shot on Montauk Avenue Saturday morning

New London

by: Jason Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting on Montauk Avenue Saturday morning.

New London Police received a call reporting a gunshot victim around the area of Montauk Avenue in New London. When arriving on the scene, a female victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment. Her status is unknown at this time.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, according to New London officials.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

American Ambulance now accepting applications for free Community Emergency Responder Academy

News /

Driver injured in serious rollover crash in East Lyme

News /

New London PD: $4K in damages from vandalism, larceny at Ocean Beach Park

News /

Historic Ponemah Mill in Norwich continues to be redeveloped into housing, retail space

News /

East Lyme farm suffers crop damage from Tropical Storm Elsa

News /

Norwich declares racism a public health crisis

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss