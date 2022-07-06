NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police have confirmed their investigation into a fatal shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Colman and West Pleasant Street late Tuesday night following reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police said they found one adult man suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity to the public, but they have said this attack was likely not random.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, said police.

Officials are also asking the public to avoid the one-way section of Colman St. between Jefferson Ave. and Walden St., which is closed off for the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing, said police. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the New London police at (860) 447-1281 or may send anonymous information by texting NLPDTip and the information to Tip411 (847411).

News 8 will continue to update this story with any new information.